Texas deer and quail hunting seasons open Nov. 1
The opening of deer season is Saturday and is an important date for Texas hunters and the state's economy.
When is Texas deer hunting season?
Deer season runs from Nov. 1 through Jan. 4, 2026, in the North Zone and from Nov. 1 through Jan. 18, 2026, in the South Zone. There's also a designated youth-only season from Jan. 5–18, 2026, in both zones.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said late-spring rains boosted plant growth in the state, which boosted antler development in bucks and helped fawn survival. Texas has an estimated 5.3 million white-tailed deer.
The agency said hunters should expect slightly above-average to average antler quality in most of the state, except around Edwards Plateau and in South Texas, which saw less spring rain.
According to a report from Texas A&M's Natural Resources Institute, white-tailed deer hunters and supporting landowners contribute $9.6 billion to the state's economy each year.
Quail season opens Nov. 1
Texas hunters will also be able to hunt quail beginning Saturday.
The season runs from Nov. 1 through Feb. 28, 2026.
What do I need to hunt in Texas?
Texans need a valid hunting license to hunt on public lands in the state.
For the first time, TPWD is offering fully-digital licenses for hunting, fishing and tags.
Hunters born on or after Sept. 2, 1971, must complete a Hunter Education Course.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Information on the economic impacts of deer hunting comes from the Texas A&M Natural Resources Institute.