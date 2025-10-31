Texas deer and quail hunting seasons open Nov. 1

article

The Brief Deer hunting season in Texas begins Saturday. The season runs through Jan. 4, 2026, in the North Zone and Jan. 18, 2026, in the South Zone. Saturday is also opening day for quail season.



The opening of deer season is Saturday and is an important date for Texas hunters and the state's economy.

When is Texas deer hunting season?

Deer season runs from Nov. 1 through Jan. 4, 2026, in the North Zone and from Nov. 1 through Jan. 18, 2026, in the South Zone. There's also a designated youth-only season from Jan. 5–18, 2026, in both zones.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said late-spring rains boosted plant growth in the state, which boosted antler development in bucks and helped fawn survival. Texas has an estimated 5.3 million white-tailed deer.

The agency said hunters should expect slightly above-average to average antler quality in most of the state, except around Edwards Plateau and in South Texas, which saw less spring rain.

According to a report from Texas A&M's Natural Resources Institute, white-tailed deer hunters and supporting landowners contribute $9.6 billion to the state's economy each year.

Quail season opens Nov. 1

Texas hunters will also be able to hunt quail beginning Saturday.

The season runs from Nov. 1 through Feb. 28, 2026.

What do I need to hunt in Texas?

Texans need a valid hunting license to hunt on public lands in the state.

For the first time, TPWD is offering fully-digital licenses for hunting, fishing and tags.

Hunters born on or after Sept. 2, 1971, must complete a Hunter Education Course.