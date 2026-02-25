Texas county declines to become 2nd to dedicate road to Charlie Kirk

article

The Brief Bastrop County commissioners tabled a proposal to rename part of FM 969 as the "Charlie Kirk Corridor." The move followed significant public opposition, with more than 100 residents attending the meeting to protest the resolution. Days earlier, Hood County in North Texas dedicated a portion of a local road to Kirk.



Commissioners in Bastrop County tabled a resolution Monday to dedicate a road to the memory of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The postponed memorial to the assassinated commentator came just days after Hood County, near the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, became the first in the state to make such a move.

Bastrop County tables Charlie Kirk memorial

The latest:

Bastrop County, located just east of Austin in Central Texas, had the resolution to rededicate Farm to Market Road 969 added to their Monday meeting's agenda last month.

Kirk, who was a prominent ally of President Donald Trump, was fatally shot in September 2025 while speaking at a university in Utah. The county had aimed to designate a portion of the road as the "Charlie Kirk Corridor," the item report says, calling on their state senator and representative to sponsor legislation to that end in the next Texas session.

The item was tabled by Commissioner David Glass after more than 100 people attended the commissioners' meeting to protest the proposal, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

What's next:

Glass does not intend to revisit the proposal, the Statesman says.

Featured article

Bastrop County residents protest

What they're saying:

The Bastrop County Democratic Party posted to social media on Friday encouraging residents to attend the Monday meeting or send comments in to their commissioners through email in opposition to the proposal.

One such resident, Roxanne Evans, shared the letter she sent to her commissioner on social media.

"February is Black History Month and it would be more fitting to rename portions of FM 969 after one of the proud black men or women who have helped make Bastrop County what it is today," Evans' letter says in part. "In a county that boasts of dozens of Freedom Colonies, founded by formerly enslaved black people, this discussion should be about honoring those founders, not an outsider who life was built around hatred and racial division."

She said her commissioner responded to her letter, thanking her for voicing her concerns.

Another resident, Vic Vreeland, shared his statement with the Democratic Party.

"In our opinion Mr. Kirk was a very divisive political character during his life time. Mixing this kind of politics, in this day in time, is unwelcome to many," Vreeland said. "The way the Commissioners Court votes for this, will affect the way we vote in the future."

Hood County dedicates road to Charlie Kirk

The tabled item came just days after Hood County renamed a section of Williamson Road to Charlie Kirk Memorial Parkway.

Related article

The commissioners court voted last month to make the change, citing Kirk's "unwavering commitment to the ideals that define the American spirit," as well as his faith and leadership within the conservative movement, as the primary reasons for the dedication.

The formal dedication ceremony took place Saturday, with several local leaders attending.