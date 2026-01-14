Charlie Kirk Memorial Parkway: North Texas county renames road to honor late conservative activist

article

The Brief The Hood County Commissioners Court voted on Jan. 13 to rename a portion of Williamson Road to Charlie Kirk Memorial Parkway, honoring the late founder of Turning Point USA. The proclamation highlights Kirk’s "unwavering commitment" to American ideals, conservative activism, and faith-based leadership following his death in late 2025. Located south of Granbury, about 44 miles southwest of Fort Worth, the newly named roadway will be officially dedicated during a formal ceremony scheduled for Feb. 21.



Hood County officials have officially renamed a local roadway to honor the life and legacy of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Texas street renamed to honor Charlie Kirk

What we know:

The Hood County Commissioners Court approved a proclamation on Jan. 13 to rename a section of Williamson Road to Charlie Kirk Memorial Parkway. The stretch of road is located south of Granbury, about 44 miles southwest of Fort Worth.

The proclamation recognizes Kirk’s impact as a political advocate and the founder of Turning Point USA. Commissioners cited his "unwavering commitment to the ideals that define the American spirit," as well as his faith and leadership within the conservative movement, as the primary reasons for the dedication.

Kirk, who was a prominent ally of President Donald Trump, was fatally shot in September 2025 while speaking at a university in Utah. Local leaders stated the parkway will ensure his legacy "continues to inspire future generations."

Dedication Ceremony

Local perspective:

A formal dedication ceremony for the newly named Charlie Kirk Memorial Parkway is scheduled for Feb. 21. Further details regarding the event are expected to be released by Turning Point of Hood County.