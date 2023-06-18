On tonight's edition of Texas - The Issue Is: we speak with Congressman Randy Weber, who like most of our state's Republican delegation, is hanging tough with Donald Trump despite the mounting criminal charges faced by the former president.

Greg Groogan (FOX 26): "Congressman Weber, you, like a majority of the Republican delegation here in Texas are standing firmly behind the former President despite this indictment and arraignment. Give me your thoughts."

Congressman Randy Weber: "It's unbelievable the double standard and the fact that that the top of the Department of Justice has been weaponized, but if you just looked at the classified documents just ask yourself this - Did President Biden have classified materials even when he wasn't President when he was Vice President? Check. Did Hillary Clinton have classified material on her computer, classified e-mails when she was only Secretary of State? Check. Did former Vice President Mike Pence have classified materials when he was Vice President? Check."

GG: "The obstruction charge in this indictment suggests that the former President was asked for these documents back. He did not give them back, willfully and that amounts to obstruction."

RW: "Then ask yourself this Greg: Did anything nefarious come out of this? Was our national security compromised? And I would argue this, 'no it wasn't,' there is discretion there. Law enforcement officials know this. There is discretion there when they are dealing with a potential crime if you want to call it a crime."

GG: "I got to tell you as a Texan and as a reporter, as an American, I was concerned to hear that the President had an actual battle plan. A retaliatory strike attack plan against Iran. If that is true, that doesn't bother you?"

RW: "You have to know where he kept it. Was it a secure facility? Who all had access to it? Was he thinking through that on the chance he would be re-elected and say, okay I want to refresh this. I want to have this firmly imprinted in my mind, if you will, because maybe he thinks time is of the essence. Was his intentions to break the law and do things that were nefarious with the records, not at all."

GG: "Congressman, Senator John Cornyn recently came out and said Donald Trump cannot win in 2024, that was his belief. I've always admired your common sense, at a grassroots level. If winning back the White House is key, do you stick with Trump regardless of what the numbers show?"

RW: "He has that experience, that background. He has the business experience in foreign policy and not only that, he's not afraid to confront people. A lot of people said that Ukraine would not have been invaded had Donald Trump been in office, that China would not be saber-rattling like they've been recently if Trump was in office. A lot of people say, I like the fact that Trump fights back and so I think the world understands that and they can't get one over on Donald J. Trump. I don't see anybody in the field that has that kind of chutzpah."