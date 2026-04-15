Texas' rising gas prices hit drivers hard with major year over year spike

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The Brief Lubbock and Amarillo currently lead Texas with the state's lowest gas prices, averaging $3.33 and $3.37 per gallon respectively. Fuel costs remain significantly higher than last year, with the current $3.33 average in Lubbock up from $2.58 during the same period in 2025. Diesel prices continue to outpace regular gasoline, with most Texas metros averaging over $5.20 per gallon while Lubbock holds a lower average of $4.68.



Drivers across Texas are looking for where they can pay the lowest gas prices. Residents of Lubbock and Amarillo do not have to look very far, as they topped the list of the cheapest metro areas for gas, according to the latest data from AAA.

Comparing Texas gas prices from 2025 to 2026

By the numbers:

Despite short-term fluctuations, gas prices across these regions remain well above 2025 prices. AAA data also shows that many of these metros reached record-high gas prices in June 2022, when regular unleaded surpassed $4.50 per gallon in several cities and diesel climbed above $5.40.

In Lubbock, regular gasoline averaged $2.58 per gallon a year ago, compared to $3.33 currently. Similar year-over-year increases were seen statewide. Lubbock recorded the lowest average price for regular unleaded gasoline at $3.33 per gallon as of April 2026. They were followed closely by Amarillo at $3.37.

Both of these metros also posted lower prices for mid-grade, premium and diesel fuel compared to other regions.

North Texas vs South Texas: Gas prices

Local perspective:

Among the top 10 on the list in the North Texas region, include Dallas-Fort Worth and Sherman-Denison, though prices there were slightly higher. Dallas reported an average of $3.68 per gallon for regular gas, while Fort Worth-Arlington was at $3.69. Sherman-Denison came in at $3.62.

Further south, border metros such as Laredo and Brownsville-Harlingen continued to show relatively low fuel costs. Laredo’s average for regular gasoline stood at $3.67 per gallon, while Brownsville-Harlingen was slightly higher at $3.69.

Other Texas regions

East Texas also remained competitive, with Tyler reporting an average of $3.67 per gallon.

Across the Permian Basin, Midland is the heart of the nation’s oil production and posted a regular gas average of $3.68 per gallon.

Wichita Falls, in North Texas, matched that price point.

Why Texas prices remain significantly higher

Gas prices

The backstory:

Across all metros listed, diesel prices remained significantly higher than regular gasoline, with most cities reporting averages above $5.20 per gallon for diesel gas. In April 2026, Sherman-Denison had one of the highest diesel averages among the group at $5.33, while Lubbock reported a lower average of $4.68.

West Texas vs. urban fuel trends

Analysts say lower prices in West Texas and the Panhandle are often driven by lower demand and proximity to refining and production infrastructure, while larger urban areas tend to see slightly higher costs due to distribution and consumption patterns.