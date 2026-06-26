Texas cancer survivor surprised with historic World Cup tickets to see DR Congo

The Brief A North Texas woman surprised her mother, a stage-4 myeloma cancer survivor, with World Cup tickets to see the Democratic Republic of Congo play. The match was deeply meaningful for the family as the African nation is competing in soccer's biggest tournament for the first time in 52 years. Congo will continue its search for a first tournament win when the team faces off against Uzbekistan this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in Atlanta.



As the first round of the FIFA World Cup is almost over, fans say the memories will last a lifetime.

A North Texas daughter’s surprise, and a mother’s strength, proves some of life’s biggest wins happen beyond the scoreboard. This family shares their unforgettable experience of witnessing the Democratic Republic of Congo’s national team play, and what it means to them.

Congo's historic return to the World Cup

ZAPOPAN, MEXICO - MARCH 31: Axel Tuanzebe of Congo DR celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammates during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Play-Off tournament final match between Congo DR and Jamaica at Estadio Guadalajara on March 31, 2026 in Zapo Expand

Local perspective:

The Democratic Republic of Congo is competing in soccer’s biggest tournament after 52 years. A sign of the country’s resilience and determination.

As the country has been through a lot, so has this dynamic mother-daughter duo.

"To have this time with her. And to have this moment with her, it’s a memory that I’m so blessed to even have," said Tanya Marie.

Marie surprised Chilemb Munung, otherwise known as Mama Coco, with World Cup tickets to see the Democratic Republic of Congo play Portugal at Houston Stadium.

A North Texas daughter’s unforgettable surprise

Dig deeper:

A daughter's gift, a mother's grit, both powerful, because at one point Mama Coco didn't even know if she'd make it to 2026. She was diagnosed with an advanced stage of myeloma cancer, which is incurable.

"We knew that we could get her treatment, we were praying that treatment would go through. We knew that we’d be able to get her a transplant. And through a lot of dedication to her health and to putting herself first for once, she was able to get that transplant, and we’ve seen her grow and be healthy," said Marie.

Mama Coco was healthy and full of unmatched energy at the match. A country that is often overlooked, but seeing her country's flag and rich culture on full display and beaming with pride as the leopards put up a fight.

"To go to that and represent my country to be seen. It was just… I can’t even express to myself what I was feeling there, but it was like oh my God," said Mama Coco.

When does Congo play next

What's next:

Congo is still searching for its first win of the tournament, but according to Mama Coco, "We already won."

Congo takes on Uzbekistan on Saturday at 6:30 p.m, in Atlanta.