Texas border patrol seize raw eggs, rooster blades, 64 pounds of meth

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working in the El Paso area seized a variety of items last week, one of which was among the most notable seizures recorded by CBP officers.

Large Meth Seizure

At the Ysleta port of entry, border patrol agents seized 64 pounds of methamphetamine on February 14.

Officials report a 32-year-old Mexican man in a 2008 Ford F-150 arrived at the Ysleta port of entry from Mexico around 1:30 p.m. Officers found bundles of meth in the rear seats and a drug-sniffing dog found more meth in the backseat and inside the spare tire.

Methamphetamine bundles in a vehicle seat.

Officers removed 56 drug-filled bundles.

The driver was turned over to the Texas Department of Public Safety to face state charges.

In addition to the methamphetamine seizure, area CBP officers also made multiple cocaine and marijuana busts, as well as seizing peyote cream from one traveler.

Rooster Blade Seizure

Rooster gaffs and animal steroids were seized by CBP officers.

On February 17, CBP officers working at the Paso Del Norte international crossing seized 180 rooster gaffs (blades) and 7,500 animal steroid tablets from a traveler arriving from Mexico.

These blades are illegal in the U.S. under Title 7 U.S. Code 2156, which states that buying, selling, delivering, or transporting sharp instruments for use in animal-fighting ventures is prohibited. CBP seized the merchandise and issued the traveler a $2,000 penalty.

Raw Eggs Seized

Eggs confiscated by CBP agriculture specialists.

Area CBP agriculture specialists issued 16 civil penalties last week, totaling almost $4,000, linked to the attempted smuggling of prohibited agriculture and food products, including raw eggs.

Raw egg imports from Mexico are prohibited. Since January, area CBP officers have encountered more than 90 people attempting to import raw eggs from Mexico.

Travelers are prohibited from bringing in fresh eggs, raw chicken, unprocessed avian products and/or live birds into the United States.

Arrests

During the last seven days, area CBP officers recorded 30 National Crime Information Center fugitive apprehensions. The NCIC targets were wanted for a variety of offenses that include assault, drugs, probation violations, stolen vehicles and more.

The fugitives are processed and turned over to local authorities.

What they're saying:

"CBP officers remain steadfast in their efforts to execute their primary homeland security mission," said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha. "Their inspections will often uncover multiple violations and help separate law-abiding travelers from those who pose a risk to our community."