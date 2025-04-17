Texas Border Patrol finds nearly $9M in meth in Mexican squash shipment

article

The Brief A shipment of chayote, a squash native to Mexico, was seized after border patrol officers found more than 1,000 pounds of meth hidden in the cargo. Officers say the drugs are worth more than $8.9 million. There were more than 3,700 packages hidden in the squash shipment.



Texas Border Patrol officers Pharr International Bridge cargo facility intercepted $8,900,000 in alleged methamphetamine concealed within a shipment manifested as chayote, also known as vegetable pear, a green, pear-shaped squash native to Mexico.

Meth found in squash shipment

What we know:

On April 13, CBP officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility stopped a tractor trailer making entry from Mexico.

During a second inspection with a canine team, officers found the alleged methamphetamine.

Officers spent most of their day removing 3,770 packages–with a combined weight of 1,002 pounds (454.5 kg)–concealed within the shipment of chayote.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

What we don't know:

Border Patrol officers did not release the name of the driver.

What they're saying:

"Our CBP officers continue to take down load after load of harmful narcotics, illustrating the tireless work of securing our border and safeguarding our communities," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.