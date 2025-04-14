Texas Border Patrol arrest woman trying to smuggle drugs in multiple internal cavities

article

The Brief A woman trying to cross into the United States from Mexico in El Paso is accused of smuggling drugs in internal cavities. The woman is a U.S. citizen and was walking across the pedestrian bridge. This was just one of nine people who were caught trying to smuggle fentanyl and meth in internal cavities from Mexico to the United States over the weekend.



A female U.S. citizen was arrested on Sunday trying to cross the Paso Del Norte international crossing in El Paso with drugs hidden in multiple internal cavities, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Female drug smuggler caught at border

What we know:

Just after midnight, the CBP canine team performed a sweep of pedestrians waiting in line to enter the U.S. The canine alerted to the presence of narcotics when passing a female border crosser who was in the line.

The woman was selected for a second exam, then obtained a search warrant authorizing a medical exam. She was taken to an area medical center where she received a CT scan. The scan showed foreign objects concealed internally.

The woman removed the bundles, and they all tested positive for either meth or fentanyl.

The drugs and the woman were turned over to Texas DPS for prosecution.

What we don't know:

The name of the female and possible charges were not released.

Dig deeper:

This was just one of nine people who were caught trying to smuggle fentanyl and meth in internal cavities from Mexico to the United States over the weekend.

What they're saying:

"This is an exceptionally dangerous practice, and anyone thinking about smuggling drugs inside their body–or at all–should strongly reconsider their choices," said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio. "Not only are the legal consequences severe, but the results could be lethal if the packaging were to rupture inside their bodies."