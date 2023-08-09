Expand / Collapse search
Texas border agents find spider monkeys in backpack

By Chris Williams
Published 
U.S. Border Security
Fox TV Stations

Texas border agents discover spider monkeys hidden in backpack

Seven spider monkeys were discovered in a backpack by border patrol agents in Brownsville, Texas, authorities said, resulting in one arrest. (Credit: US Border Patrol RGV Sector via Storyful)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas - One person was arrested after border agents found seven spider monkeys inside a backpack in Brownsville, Texas. 

U.S. Border Patrol’s RGV Sector released footage showing the animals inside the luggage that appeared to have air holes punched through it. 

Agents said the monkeys were discovered as they were arresting the person at Fort Brown Station. 

RELATED: Honduran migrant throws 1-year-old girl in the Rio Grande, authorities say

The monkeys are now with U.S. Fish and Wildlife

Spider monkeys live in rainforests from central Mexico to Bolivia. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, monkeys can spread several diseases to humans including Ebola and yellow fever. 

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.  