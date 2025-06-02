Texas bill banning social media for minors fails to pass

article

The Brief A Texas bill (HB 186) to ban social media for users under 18 failed to pass the state legislature. Critics of the bill argue that an age requirement is an invasion of the privacy of adult users. Patterson says he will bring up the bill again in 2027.



A bill that would have banned children under 18 from using social media in Texas did not pass the state legislature.

House Bill 186, filed by state Rep. Jared Patterson (R-Frisco), was not brought up for a key vote ahead of the end of the legislative session on Monday.

Texas bill to ban social media for minors

Dig deeper:

House Bill 186 would require social media companies to verify a user's age when they sign up for an account.

Under the bill, social media companies would be required to delete a child's account at the request of a parent or guardian.

Companies that do not verify age or do not remove accounts could face penalties from the Texas Attorney General's Office. Violations would be sent to the Consumer Protection Division as a deceptive trade practice.

Rep. Patterson called social media the "modern-day cigarette", citing its addictive nature. He also cited recent increases in self-harm and suicide rates for teens, which he believes is connected to the rise of social media.

HB 186 passed the Texas House by a 116-25 vote in April.

It was not brought to the full Senate.

The other side:

Critics of the bill argue that it's an invasion of the privacy of adult users.

A similar bill in Utah was temporarily blocked by a federal judge in 2024. The judge cited concerns about the bill violating the First Amendment.

Tech companies, including Elon Musk's X, have established a presence in Texas.

What they're saying:

"HB 186 is - by far - the biggest disappointment of my career," wrote Patterson on social media. "There was no bill filed this session that would have protected more kids in more ways than this one. HB 186 failing to pass this session means I’ve failed these kids and their families. At least for now. It’s devastating, but I’m not done, not by a long shot. My purpose in being here, in this body and with this awesome responsibility, is to fight for those who can’t fight for themselves. Even against billionaires and their tactics."

Patterson says he plans to file a similar bill in 2027.

App Store Accountability Act

Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a different bill to limit children's access to some applications online.

Senate Bill 2420 is also known as the App Store Accountability Act.

Under the law, app store operators like Google and Apple will be required to verify the age of users in Texas and get parental consent from parents before allowing minors to download an app.

Apple CEO Tim Cook called Abbott and asked him to change or veto the bill, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.