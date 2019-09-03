Texas Baptist Men prepare to help hurricane victims

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The Texas Baptist Men will deploy Tuesday morning to help with Hurricane Dorian recovery efforts.

The North Texas group will stop in Hattiesburg, Mississippi and wait until the bulk of the storm passes before driving to Florida.

The crew will then make their way up to North Carolina with their kitchen and water trailers. Their kitchen trailers can prepare thousands of meals each day and their water trailers offer showers and laundry services to those who need them.

“You wouldn’t believe how refreshing that is to give people a clean shower and do their laundry, and see the hope they have when they leave,” said Texas Baptist Men CEO Mickey Lenamon.

The group will also help to clear debris from homes and neighborhoods. And they will help flood response teams clear out water-logged homes.