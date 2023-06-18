Expand / Collapse search

Texas Baptist Men sends more crews to Perryton after deadly tornado

Texas
A second wave of volunteers from North Texas is on the ground helping with recovery efforts in Perryton.

Texas Baptist Men is assisting after a tornado struck the town, located in the Texas Panhandle, Thursday.

Three people are dead and more than 160 were injured.

The resources that arrived there Saturday included an incident command center, generator, and additional electrical support.

More severe weather Saturday night and the heat have made recovery efforts difficult.