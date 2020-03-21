Texas Baptist Men donating medical masks, protective body suits to Texas Emergency Management

article

The Texas Baptist Men packed up gear to help others in the coronavirus pandemic.

They will take 10,000 medical masks and protective body suits to the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

Leaders across the state have said there is a shortage of masks among hospitals, first responders, and nursing homes.

The group said they typically use the masks during flood recovery and other disaster response efforts.

“Yesterday, we were in Graham doing tornado recovery, so we continue to go and do that, but this is something totally out of the ordinary,” said TBM Director of Disaster Relief Dwayne Carter said.

The Texas Baptist Men are encouraging their neighbors to continue isolating indoors.