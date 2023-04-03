Amber Alert issued for missing 12-year-old girl from Gonzales

article

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 12-year-old girl from Gonzales.

Police said they are looking for 12-year-old Allyanna Hernandez. Allyanna was last seen around 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 1 in the 1600 block of St. Vincent St. in Gonzales.

She is described as about 5'0, weighs 90 pounds, has blonde hair, brown eyes and wears glasses. She was also last seen wearing a white shirt, bell bottom jeans and white shoes.

Police believe Allyanna is in grave or immediate danger. If anyone has any information regarding the abduction, call the Gonzales Police Department at (830) 672-8686.