Texas A&M Commerce changes name to East Texas A&M University

article

Texas A&M University-Commerce is officially changing its name.

Effective immediately, the school will be known as East Texas A&M University.

The A&M University Board of Regents approved the name change at their quarterly meeting on Thursday.

The board says the new name will reinforce the university's mission to serve all of East Texas.

It’s also a bit of a throwback. Before the school was part of the Texas A&M University System, it was known as East Texas State.

"This is long overdue, and it returns to the original tradition of ‘ET’ as the university’s symbol while raising its prominence," Chancellor John Sharp said. "This university has always been bigger than one town in Texas."

The university will change its branding, signage and website over the coming months.