Texas A&M College of Dentistry grad to make history this weekend

Cristina Flores

The Brief At 58, Cristina Flores will become the oldest graduate with a Bachelor of Science in dental hygiene from Texas A&M College of Dentistry this Sunday. Flores, continuing a family tradition in dentistry, moved from Laredo to achieve her degree, becoming the third in her family to graduate from the A&M system. She hopes her story inspires others, stressing that age shouldn't limit one's goals.



History will be made on Sunday when Cristina Flores, 58, becomes the oldest graduate with a Bachelor of Science dental hygiene degree from Texas A&M College of Dentistry.

Texas A&M College of Dentistry graduate makes history

The backstory:

Flores applied to the Texas A&M College of Dentistry five years ago.

The 58-year-old left her native Laredo to move to North Texas and attend the school.

The work runs in the family. Her father was a dentist for 60 years. Her two brothers and sister are dentists or oral surgeons.

She is also the third in her family to graduate from the Texas A&M University system. She has two sons, now attorneys, who both graduated from the school.

Flores' daughter attended her mother's pinning ceremony, even pinning her Bachelor of Science in dental hygiene pin.

Her children were with her as she got her Aggie ring. A symbol of what she has accomplished.

What they're saying:

"I knew I wanted to come here even though it was further away from home. I knew I wanted to come here. I wanted to be an Aggie also," Flores said. "It was a challenge learning how to study again, and I found out I loved school. I didn't remember how much I liked school, but it was a challenge sitting down and studying."

Flores first started college in 1987, but did not get to finish.

"I knew I wanted to finish it. It was always in the back of my mind. I knew I was eventually going to go back," she said. "It turned out to be a great choice."

Flores hopes her story is a sign to others of what they can accomplish.

"There's no deadline on goals. You can definitely do it at whatever age at 55. At 53, I didn't know I was going to be here and look at me now. When I started I remember saying, 'I'm going to be 58 by the time I graduate, and it's here. It's already here, so no, there's no deadline to what you can do," she said.