Texas A&M campuses to become smoke, tobacco-free in 2020

The Texas A&M University system is set to become a smoke and tobacco-free college system on Jan. 1.

Texas A&M President Michael K. Young announced the policy Tuesday.

A release from the university system says the initiative is in compliance with recommendations and requests from The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents.

Texas A&M will join more than 2,000 universities in the US that have already become smoke and tobacco-free, according to Young.

“If other institutions can make this transition, I am confident that Aggies will show their spirit by supporting this new policy and sharing news of this change," Young said. "With your help, everyone who comes to Texas A&M will be able to enjoy a healthier and more comfortable campus community.”

Currently, more than 480,000 people die each year from smoking, and statistics show that almost all of them started smoking before the age of 26, says the release.

In October, the Texas A&M System banned vaping and e-cigarettes across all 11 universities and eight state agencies.

The new policy will also ban cigarettes, cigars, pipes, hookahs and water pipes, Bidis, Kreteks, smokeless tobacco including chew and snuff, and other nicotine and/or tobacco delivery products.

The ban will apply to all Texas A&M University campuses including the main campus and all College Station locations, all Health Science Center sites, the branch campuses at Galveston and Qatar, the Higher Education Center at McAllen and other university sites.