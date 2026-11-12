Texas AG Ken Paxton finalizes divorce after wife Angela cited 'biblical grounds'

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The Brief Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and his wife, Angela, have finalized their divorce after more than 30 years of marriage, following his recent Senate election loss. Angela Paxton filed for divorce in July 2025, citing biblical grounds and alleging adultery, with court records indicating the couple had lived apart for over a year. The specific financial and property terms of the divorce settlement remain private.



Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and his wife, Angela, have finalized their divorce after more than 30 years of marriage and following his recent Senate election loss, according to Collin County court records.

What we know:

Angela Paxton first filed for divorce in July 2025, a few months after her husband announced his run for the U.S. Senate. She cited "biblical grounds" in her petition, and accused her husband of adultery.

She announced the divorce on social media, writing at the time: "I believe marriage is a sacred covenant and I have earnestly pursued reconciliation. But in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to remain in the marriage."

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Ken Paxton’s lawyer, Laura Roach, told the New York Times on Thursday the terms of the divorce would remain private. Fox Local has also reached out to Roach for comment.

"The Paxtons and their respective attorneys, worked diligently to reach an amicable resolution of their divorce," she said. "From my observation, they share mutual respect for one another and appear to be looking forward to the next chapter of their lives."

Angela Paxton has not publicly commented on the divorce being finalized. She shared a social media post on Thursday morning with a Bible verse that said, in part: "And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him."

Ken Paxton controversies and alleged infidelity

Dig deeper:

The divorce petition noted that the couple had stopped living together more than a year before the paperwork was filed. During his 2023 impeachment trial, Ken Paxton was also accused of having an affair with a former Senate aide.

The trial, during which he was acquitted, was one of multiple controversies that marked Ken Paxton’s tenure as attorney general.

He also faced allegations that he sold securities without a license and without disclosing to buyers that he was being paid. The charges were later dropped in 2024 after Ken Paxton agreed to complete 100 hours of community service, ethics training and pay restitution to the alleged victims.

Ken Paxton was allowed to continue serving as the state’s attorney general while running for Senate. He beat his opponent in the Republican primaries, but lost to Democrat James Talarico in last week’s election.

What's next:

Democrat Nathan Johnson will take over as the state’s attorney general come January.