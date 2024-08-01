Texas attorney tried to buy Tarrant County inmates' unborn babies, sheriff's office says

The owner of a Texas adoption agency is facing charges for what law enforcement officials called "unethical adoption practices."

Jody Hall is facing two charges of the "sale or purchase of a child."

Jody Hall (Hays County Jail)

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office accused the 68-year-old of "paying money to multiple pregnant Tarrant County inmates for the purpose of placing their unborn children up for adoption with [her] agency."

Online records indicate Hall runs an organization called Adoptions International, Inc.

There are also federal records that the agency's accreditation was suspended and then canceled in 2019.

The Intercounty Adoption Accreditation and Maintenance entity stated the cancelation was handed to Hall, "for failing to maintain substantial compliance with accreditation standards."

Tarrant County detectives, along with Texas Rangers, began investigating Hall’s business in May.

She was arrested at her home in Kyle, Texas, and booked into the Hays County jail on July 23.

Hall was released on the same day after posting her $50,000 bond.

Featured article

The sheriff's department declined to talk on camera about the case.

For now, it is unclear how Hall identified and conducted transactions with the pregnant inmates and whether any of their children ended up with her agency.