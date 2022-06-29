Organizations, people helping Texans travel to other states to get abortions

There have already been states gearing up to become safe havens for abortion, but a lot of women seeking that care don’t have the means to travel to buy tickets, lodging, or arrange for childcare.

Some organizations and individuals are trying to fill the gaps.

Away from the loud and visible protests, there are those working — out of the limelight — to keep the road to safe abortion access open.

Erin, who asked we not use her last name or show her face for fear of repercussions, is one of many who recently signed on to help with The Auntie Network.

It’s a loosely organized page on the social media site Reddit that’s grown to more than 110,000 members.

People can sign up to help, or seek help, in traveling out of state for an abortion.

"The help that we provide can be anything from a ride out of state, to a place to stay while you’re there, to even just packed lunches and food for the car, anything we can do to limit the barrier to access for these women," Erin said.

While some clinics in Texas have resumed abortions after a judge ruled they can continue, it’s expected to be temporary.

RELATED: Abortions in Texas resume after Harris County judge blocks pre-Roe ban

And even before the Roe v. Wade ruling, clinics in places like Virginia saw an uptick in Texas patients due to tighter laws like SB8.

But when people don’t have means to travel, other organizations step in.

"Until the Roe decision, what we were doing was helping folks with their flights, hotels, childcare, food, any kind of gas assistance, if they need it, rental car assistance," said Anna Rupani, executive director of Fund Texas Choice. "We would help them get in contact with other abortion funds, either in Texas, or in the regions they were going."

Unlike The Auntie Network, groups like Fund Texas Choice, which participated in Wednesday’s rally at Dallas City Hall, are more structured and organized.

"We love that people are willing and ready and wanting to fight for abortion-seekers and wanting to help them, but leave it to the abortion funds," Rupani said.

But even they are unsure of the new legal landscape.

"We’re just trying to take a break, make sure we understand the decision, make sure we understand how it impacts us," Rupani explained.

Meanwhile, others are called to action, no matter the risk it may carry.

"Just being able to help someone at the time when they are truly in crisis and don’t have many options, or maybe any options other than riding in my car to New Mexico, I think that would be really powerful," Erin said.

Moderators of The Auntie Network have acknowledged safety concerns and do recommend people reach out to more formal organizations with background checks and training.

But they said they’ll be there to help when they’re needed.