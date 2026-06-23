Texas 7-year-old saves toddler brother from drowning, earns rare sheriff’s commendation

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The Brief A 7-year-old North Texas boy is being nominated for a rare police commendation after saving his 1-year-old brother from drowning in a backyard pool. The toddler is expected to make a full recovery at a Fort Worth hospital thanks to his brother's quick actions in pulling him from the water and fetching help. The Sheriff's Office Awards Committee will review the nomination at its next meeting to officially approve the formal commendation and pin.



A 7-year-old North Texas boy has been nominated for a rare police commendation after his quick thinking and bravery saved his unresponsive 1-year-old brother from a backyard swimming pool, authorities said.

Texas boy saves little brother

The backstory:

The incident happened Sunday, June 21, when Johnson County Sheriff's deputies and paramedics were dispatched to a home on Ketron Road in Burleson, just south of Fort Worth. Emergency responders arrived to find the toddler, Liam, unresponsive after falling into the residential pool.

First responders stabilized the boy at the scene before rushing him to Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth. Sheriff's officials confirmed Tuesday that Liam is expected to make a full recovery.

During their investigation, deputies learned that the tragedy was averted because of the toddler's older brother, Patrick.

When he saw his little brother in the water, the 7-year-old pulled the toddler out of the pool, alerted his mother, and then sprinted to a neighboring house to get additional help, according to sheriff's officials.

Sheriff’s Commendation Award

What they're saying:

"In moments of crisis, even adults can freeze under pressure," Lt. Keven George said in a statement. "Patrick did the opposite. He remained focused, acted with urgency, and demonstrated a level of courage, awareness, and determination far beyond his years."

In recognition of his actions, deputies have formally nominated Patrick for a Sheriff’s Commendation Award. The nomination will be reviewed by the Sheriff’s Office Awards Committee at its next meeting. If approved, Patrick will be presented with a formal commendation and pin.

"His selflessness, courage, and love for his little brother serve as a powerful reminder that heroes come in all ages and sizes," George said.