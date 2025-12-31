Texas burglary suspect dies after being confronted by homeowner, police say

article

The Brief A burglary suspect is dead after being confronted by a homeowner during an attempted vehicle break-in early Wednesday. The confrontation occurred about 4:20 a.m. in Texarkana, Texas, involving two suspects and the homeowner. One suspect has died, while the status of the second individual remains unknown as police review the case.



A burglary suspect died early Wednesday morning after being confronted by a homeowner in Texarkana, according to police.

What we know:

Texarkana police said in a Facebook post that the homeowner confronted two people about 4:20 a.m. who were trying to break into a vehicle.

"During the encounter, one of the suspects was shot and later died at the hospital," police said.

An investigation into the deadly shooting on North Park Road is underway and details are still being reviewed, police said.

What we don't know:

The condition of the second suspect was not immediately clear. It was also not immediately clear who fired the deadly shots.