Texans to vote on lowering property taxes, local elections Saturday

Saturday is election day across Texas.

Voters will decide on two proposed amendments to the state constitution that would cut property taxes if passed.

One would lower school property tax bills for the elderly and Texans with disabilities. The other would raise the state’s homestead exemption from school property taxes from $25,000 to $40,000.

Voters in several cities will also choose their next mayor. And there are dozens of city council and school board races, as well as several city and school bond elections.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

For those who need a ride to vote, DART and Trinity Metro are offering free transportation while polls are open.

Voters can use the code Vote22 to get the freebie when buying a pass online.