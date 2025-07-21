Tesla catches on fire in Lewisville garage, home severely damaged

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The Brief A homeowner reported their Tesla caught fire in their garage on Meadowview Way in Lewisville. Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control and removed the car from the garage. The official cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and the extent of home damage is unknown.



The Lewisville Fire Department says a homeowner reported a fire in the 300 block of Meadowview Way around 12:30 p.m. Monday. Firefighters say the homeowner reported their Tesla caught on fire while in the garage.

Tesla fire at Lewisville home

What we know:

Firefighters arrived and got the fire under control.

The initial report is that the Tesla caused the fire, but the official cause will be determined during the investigation.

Crews worked to remove the Tesla from the garage and officials say the fire is under control.

There is no word on how much of the home was damaged.

This is a developing story.