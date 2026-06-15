Terrell house fire injures firefighter, forces residents to evacuate

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The Brief One firefighter remains hospitalized after a heat-related medical emergency, while a second was treated for exhaustion. Neighbors alerted the two residents inside the home, allowing them to escape safely without injury. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage remain under investigation.



A house fire in Terrell on Sunday damaged a home and sent one firefighter to the hospital after a heat-related medical emergency during firefighting operations.

What we know:

The fire broke out at a residence in the 600 block of North Francis Street, where flames were concentrated at the rear of the home.

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During operations, a firefighter collapsed while crews were rotating assignments and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Officials said the firefighter remained hospitalized Sunday.

A second firefighter was treated at the scene for exhaustion but recovered and returned to duty.

(SKY4)

A woman and her dog were inside the home when the fire started, officials said. Neighbors across the street noticed the fire and helped alert the occupants, who were able to get out safely. No residents were injured.

What's next:

The Terrell Volunteer Fire Department responded with assistance from Forney firefighters and crews from other neighboring communities.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No estimate of the damage was immediately available.