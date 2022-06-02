Terrell firefighters rescue puppy stuck in septic tank
TERRELL, Texas - Volunteer firefighters in Terrell, east of Dallas, saved a puppy that had fallen into a septic tank.
The department said the dog and the firefighters were wet and smelly, but everyone is okay.
The puppy’s owner was unable to get the dog out of the 6 by 10-inch hole because it was about 5 feet down.
Courtesy: Terrell VFD
The firefighters rigged up a noose to lift the puppy out.
Then they covered the entry to the tank.
