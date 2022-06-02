Terrell firefighters rescue puppy stuck in septic tank

Volunteer firefighters in Terrell, east of Dallas, saved a puppy that had fallen into a septic tank.

The department said the dog and the firefighters were wet and smelly, but everyone is okay.

The puppy’s owner was unable to get the dog out of the 6 by 10-inch hole because it was about 5 feet down.

WATCH: Man leaps into pool to rescue drowning 4-year-old with autism

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Courtesy: Terrell VFD

The firefighters rigged up a noose to lift the puppy out.

Then they covered the entry to the tank.

Advertisement

MORE: Mona Lisa attacked with cake by man disguised as older woman in wheelchair