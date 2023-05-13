82-year-old ‘beloved’ shop owner ‘Pops’ killed during armed robbery in Terrell

Terrell police said the 82-year-old owner of Mom & Pops GAS station was killed during an armed robbery at the store Friday night.

The robbery happened just before 11 p.m., at the store in the 400 block of Virginia Street.

Police were called to the scene after getting a 911 call about shots fired.

Officers who were already nearby heard the shots and started searching the area.

They found the suspect, 20-year-old Jamarco Ja Keith Blanton, and took him into custody.

Investigators said they were able to identify Blanton using surveillance video from the store, along with witnesses.

The Dallas man has been charged with capital murder in the death of the store owner, Fahed Fatayri - also known as Pops.

Police said Pops was a "beloved and longstanding member of the Terrell community."