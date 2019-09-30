Teenagers face felony charges for bullying incident at Irving middle school

article

Three Irving teenagers face state felony charges for a bullying incident that happened at Lady Bird Johnson Middle School.

Police say a 13-year-old boy took a picture of an 11-year-old student with special needs while he used the bathroom last week. They say the picture was texted to two other students who were both 13 years old. One posted it on Instagram.

The Instagram post was deleted, and all three had their phones seized.

The students now face charges of invasive visual recording, which is punishable by jail time.