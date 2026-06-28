Teenager drowns in Lake Jacksonville while attempting to rescue 5-year-old child

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The Brief A 15-year-old boy drowned Saturday afternoon at Lake Jacksonville after successfully jumping in to rescue a 5-year-old child on a drifting flotation device. Nearby citizens and a boater pulled the teenager from the water and administered CPR, but he was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. The 5-year-old was uninjured. Out of respect for the family, the identity of the teenager has not yet been publicly released as police continue their investigation.



A 15-year-old boy drowned Saturday afternoon in Lake Jacksonville after trying to rescue a 5-year-old child who had drifted into deep water, police said.

Lake Jacksonville drowning

What we know:

The Jacksonville Police Department responded to reports of a drowning involving a juvenile swimmer at the Lake Jacksonville Campgrounds at 2:31 p.m., according to a media release from the department.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the teenager entered the water to retrieve a 5-year-old child on an inflatable flotation device that had drifted into deeper water. During the rescue attempt, the 15-year-old called out for help before disappearing beneath the surface, authorities said.

Nearby citizens and a boater immediately responded to the calls for help and pulled the teenager from the water. The passing boater began lifesaving measures, which were taken over by responding police officers and Jacksonville Fire Department and EMS personnel.

The teenager was rushed to a hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. His identity has not been released out of respect for his family, though police confirmed his next of kin have been notified.

The 5-year-old child was not reported injured.

What they're saying:

"The Jacksonville Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the victim’s family, friends, and all those affected by this tragic loss," the department said in a statement, which also recognized the "courageous efforts" of the bystanders who tried to save the teen.

Police officials said there is no indication of foul play, and the incident remains under investigation.

Lake Jacksonville is in East Texas, sitting about 3 miles southwest of the city of Jacksonville in Cherokee County. It is located roughly 115 miles southeast of Dallas and about 26 miles south of Tyler.