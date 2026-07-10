'Intentionally discarded' human fetus found at Lewisville Lake Park

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The Brief Lewisville police are investigating after a deceased human fetus, estimated at 5 to 6 months' gestation, was found at Lake Park on Friday morning. Preliminary evidence suggests the fetus was purposely left at the scene. It is currently with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner. Investigators are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery.



Lewisville police are investigating after a human fetus was found on the shoreline at Lake Park.

What we know:

Police said they got a 911 call around 8 a.m. on Friday from a resident who reported finding what appeared to be a discarded and deceased human fetus.

Officers located the fetus and turned it over to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. They also searched the area for evidence.

Preliminary evidence suggests the fetus was between 5 and 6 months' gestation and was "intentionally discarded," police said.

What we don't know:

Investigators are still working to determine an identity and find the person responsible.

It’s not yet clear if the fetus was stillborn or born alive.

Police said their investigation is ongoing, and the details could change as more facts emerge.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lewisville PD Det. Craig Holleman at cholleman@cityoflewisville.com or 972-219-3640.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-TIPS(8477) or dentoncountycrimestoppers.com.