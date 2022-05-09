Teen killed in Garland party shootout had just turned 18

The family of one of two young men killed during a shootout at a party in Garland says he had just celebrated his 18th birthday last week.

Jose Damian Garcia and a 17-year-old were both involved in the shootout. Both died. Two other young men were arrested.

Garland police are still investigating exactly what led up to the double murder. Police do know multiple people opened fire outside the party.

Police say the two young men killed were both shot shortly after arriving.

Saturday night, Blanca Garcia of Greenville let her son go to a Garland party. Translating through her daughter-in-law, Blanca says Saturday evening she picked up the phone to learn Jose Damian, her youngest child had been killed just days after turning 18.

"These kids cut his wings from living his dreams," she said.

"I got the same call almost at the same time," said Armando Garcia, Jose Damian’s brother.

Just before midnight Saturday, Garland police responded to four people shot outside a party at a home near Garland Avenue and Walnut Street.

Jose Damian was pronounced dead at the scene. His 17-year-old friend later died at a hospital. Two other people were found shot but survived.

According to investigators, the two teenagers showed up to the party together. Once they parked their vehicle, Garland police say there was an exchange between the two teens and multiple other people. Then, gunfire erupted.

Police say both Jose Damian and his friend were involved in the shootout. It’s unclear if the other two people who were shot were directly involved in the argument and shootout.

"This happened out of nowhere," Armando said. "It’s crazy. I don’t know. It’s crazy."

Garland police arrested 21-year-old Jesus Saldana of Garland and 22-year-old Christopher Torres of Arlington on scene. Both are now charged with murder.

Armando considered Torres a friend of the family and even shared a meal together less than a week ago.

"What happened? He was with us. He ate at my table," he said "How are you going to kill my brother? I don’t know. Every day, I’m going to miss my brother."

Neighbors on what they call a quiet street are left shocked by what happened Saturday.

It’s a day Blanca didn’t expect to hear from her son for the last time.

Police say the two other teenagers who were shot have been released from the hospital.

This is the first and second homicide of the year in Garland.