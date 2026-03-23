Teen killed in Dallas shooting, suspect remains at large

The Brief A 13-year-old juvenile was killed in a shooting in Dallas in early March. The shooting occurred in the 7400 block of Pin Tail Court. The shooting suspect remains unknown.



A shooting in Red Bird earlier in March left a teenage victim dead with no suspect currently identified.

Teen killed in Dallas shooting

What we know:

On March 11 at around 11 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 7400 block of Pin Tail Court in the Red Bird area of Dallas.

Officers found a 13-year-old juvenile, later identified as Marcus Reeves Jr., who had been shot.

Dallas Fire and Rescue transported Reeves to a local hospital, where he died several days later.

What we don't know:

Police currently do not have a suspect or a motive identified. Dallas Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

What you can do:

Dallas Police are asking anyone with information on this case to contact Detective Joshua Romero at 214-671-4226 or at joshua.romero@dallaspolice.gov.