Teen girl shot during house party in Mesquite

Mesquite police are investigating a shooting at a house party that sent a girl to the hospital.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday, at a home in the 2400 block of Baretta Drive.

Responding officers found a girl who had been shot in the leg. She was taken to a local hospital, with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators said the house had been rented out for a party.

There was a disturbance between several people at the party, which led to the gunfire.

Police believe at least two people opened fire.

In addition to the girl being shot, the home and several vehicles were also hit by the gunfire.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 for information in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS (8477) or the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336.