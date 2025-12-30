Teen girl among 2 dead after fight at Fort Worth park: police

article

The Brief Two people, including 17-year-old Cyanna Boone, were killed Monday afternoon after a fight involving 15 to 20 people broke out at a city park on Liberty Street. Police discovered the first victim at the scene and a second victim five minutes later in a vehicle on Handley Drive, leading investigators to believe the two shootings are related. No suspects are currently in custody, and authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Fort Worth Police Department as the investigation continues.



Image 1 of 2 ▼ Fort Worth police investigate shooting scene

What we know:

Officers were responding to an unrelated call around 2:15 p.m. when they heard gunfire coming from the 1500 block of Liberty Street in East Fort Worth.

At the scene, police found a female victim with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the location. Authorities later identified her as 17-year-old Cyanna Boone.

While investigators were on Liberty Street, a second shooting was reported in the 1700 block of Handley Drive, about five minutes after the initial call. Officers arrived to find a victim with a gunshot wound inside a parked car. That individual was transported to a local hospital but died shortly after arrival.

Investigators determined a second person had been in the car but fled the scene. Police later located that individual at a nearby residence.

Detectives believe a group of 15 to 20 people met at the park on Liberty Street. Following a verbal altercation, a physical fight broke out and an unidentified suspect began shooting. While police believe the two shootings are related, they stated there is no ongoing threat to the public.

What you can do:

No suspects are currently in custody. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the fight remains unclear, and the identity of the second victim has not yet been released.