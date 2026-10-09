Teen faces manslaughter charge after 18-year-old dies in Dallas shooting

article

The Brief An 18-year-old man died days after a 15-year-old shot him inside a car. Police say a 15-year old boy shot the victim from behind and injured his own hand in the process. Dallas police upgraded the juvenile's charges to manslaughter following the victim's death.



A 15-year-old boy is facing a manslaughter charge after an 18-year-old he shot inside a car died from his injuries.

What we know:

According to police, around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 3, officers responded to a call at a hospital in the 8200 block of Walnut Hill Lane.

Cristopher Nevarez, 18, and a 15-year-old male arrived at the hospital after a shooting at a separate location.

Investigators determined the 15-year-old shot Nevarez from behind while the two sat in a car.

The gunfire hit Nevarez in the neck, initially leaving him in critical condition, and hit the 15-year-old in the hand.

The Dallas Police Fugitive Unit arrested the juvenile on Oct. 5 on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Nevarez died from his injuries two days later.

Police say they will upgrade the charges against the teen to manslaughter.

The juvenile suspect remains in police custody.

What we don't know:

Officials did not disclose what prompted the shooting, nor have they clarified the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

Because he is a minor, police did not release the 15-year-old suspect's name.