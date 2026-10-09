Teen faces manslaughter charge after 18-year-old dies in Dallas shooting
DALLAS - A 15-year-old boy is facing a manslaughter charge after an 18-year-old he shot inside a car died from his injuries.
What we know:
According to police, around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 3, officers responded to a call at a hospital in the 8200 block of Walnut Hill Lane.
Cristopher Nevarez, 18, and a 15-year-old male arrived at the hospital after a shooting at a separate location.
Investigators determined the 15-year-old shot Nevarez from behind while the two sat in a car.
The gunfire hit Nevarez in the neck, initially leaving him in critical condition, and hit the 15-year-old in the hand.
The Dallas Police Fugitive Unit arrested the juvenile on Oct. 5 on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Nevarez died from his injuries two days later.
Police say they will upgrade the charges against the teen to manslaughter.
The juvenile suspect remains in police custody.
What we don't know:
Officials did not disclose what prompted the shooting, nor have they clarified the relationship between the suspect and the victim.
Because he is a minor, police did not release the 15-year-old suspect's name.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Dallas Police Department.