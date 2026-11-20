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The Brief Retailers are launching Black Friday promotions a week early with site-wide discounts across major brands. Shoppers can find deals offering up to 80% off clothing, home goods, and beauty products. Get more from the FOX Holiday Gift Guide on FOX 4 News, FOX 4+, FOX Local, FOX4News.com and in your social media feed.



With Black Friday just a week away, retailers are rolling out promotions early.

Below is a curated selection of stores currently offering site-wide discounts.

This list contains no paid placements.

What we know:

Clothing and Accessories

Home

Beauty & Personal Care

Don't know what to buy?

What they're saying:

Don't know what to buy? Consumer reporter Steve Noviello once again helps you shop for everyone on your list. From toys to tech and more, he looks at the items that are sure to be a hit this holiday season.

Here's some of FOX 4’s favorites that are on sale now:

OURA Ring 5

OURA Ring 5 Smart Ring

SAVE $100 - The discreet and thin Oura Ring 5 isn’t a report card—it’s a living, breathing conversation with your body. Instead of drowning you in generic data, it creates a personal experience based on your own physiology, recognizing the difference between activities that may look similar on paper and offering customized recommendations for what your body is ready to take on each day. That’s body literacy: not just tracking more but understanding yourself better. | Buy It

JBL PartyBox On-The-Go Essential

JBL PartyBox On-The-Go Essential

SAVE $130 - The model here is the JBL PartyBox On-The-Go Essential—and it is basically a party in a box. With 100 watts of sound, a synchronized light show, Bluetooth streaming, a wireless microphone, guitar input and up to six hours of battery life, it’s ready to turn any gathering into an event. | Buy It

Shark AquaReach Mop and Vacuum

Shark AquaReach Mop and Vacuum

SAVE $100 - Holiday guests have a way of finding every crumb, spill and mysterious mark in the house. Shark’s AquaReach tackles wet and dry messes with an extendable wand designed to clean beyond the floor—including baseboards, cabinet fronts, and windowsills. | Buy It

Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights 2 Pro

Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights 2 Pro

SAVE $240 - Forget putting up holiday lights every year—these are designed to stay up all year long. The new dual-layer system creates two colors from a single light, with app control, AI-generated scenes, music sync and weather-resistant construction for holidays, parties or everyday curb appeal. | Buy It

RISION Thermal Camera

RISION Thermal Imager

SAVE $100 - He may not know he needs a thermal imager—but once he has one, he’ll find plenty to investigate. This compact RISION camera connects to his device to reveal heat signatures, making it useful for spotting drafts, checking equipment, exploring outdoors or simply seeing the world in a completely different way. | Buy It

Shark CryoGlow LED Face Mask

Ninja CryoGlow Anti-Aging Face Mask

SAVE $50 - This is the kind of beauty gadget that makes you feel like you’re living in the future. The Shark CryoGlow combines LED light therapy with cooling technology in a hands-free mask designed to support a brighter, smoother-looking complexion from home. It’s no wonder you can’t stop seeing it on your scroll. | Buy It

MORE: Steve Noviello's Holiday Gift Guide