Top site wide early Black Friday deals to shop this weekend
DALLAS - With Black Friday just a week away, retailers are rolling out promotions early.
Below is a curated selection of stores currently offering site-wide discounts.
This list contains no paid placements.
What we know:
Clothing and Accessories
- J.Crew: Save 20% site wide when ordering through the app using code APP20.
- Madewell: Get 40% off your entire purchase with promo code LETSGO.
- Margaux: Receive 20% off everything.
- Old Navy: Take an additional 30% off anything online.
- SKIMS: Save 30% on everything.
- Victoria's Secret: 30% off site wide.
- Aerie: 30-50% off everything.
- Fabletics: 80% off all items.
- MPG Sport: Save 30% site wide.
- Outdoor Voices: Everything 30% off online.
- Pointe Studio: 30% off all styles.
- Rhoback: Save 20% off sitewide.
- Spiritual Gangster: Everything online is 40% off.
- Ann Taylor: All styles are 40% off.
- Everlane: Get 40% site wide.
- GAP Factory: Save 40-70% on any item.
- Good American: Get 30% off your purchase with the code HOLIDAY.
- Land's End: Enjoy 50% off all items online + 70% off of sale items.
- Pacsun: Everything is 50% off + free shipping.
- Quay: Get 50% off. No code needed.
- Kendra Scott: Shop your favorites and get 30% off.
- Stella and Dot: Enjoy 25% off of everything, no code needed.
- Notte: Save 22% on all items.
- Eberjey: 25% off online and in stores.
- Robert Talbott: 30% off sitewide, Nov. 21–30
- Mure + Grand: 30% off with code MG30 begins Nov. 26
Home
- Nest: Everything is 25% off.
- Away: Save 25% on everything.
- Weezie: Get 20%-30% off depending on your purchase.
- Jonathan Adler: 40% off of your order.
- Bala: 25% off everything using code BFCM25
- Hill House Home: All items are 25% off online.
- Field Company: Enjoy 25% off everything online.
Beauty & Personal Care
- Bath & Body Works: Take 40% off site wide through Friday night.
- Tatcha: Take 25% off site wide using promo code CYBER26.
- NETTE: 25% off everything with code THENETTEEVENT.
- Dae: 30% off everything.
- GIsou: Take 25% off site wide.
- Kitsch: Save 35% off on everything.
- Act + Acre: Save 25% on everything online.
- Living Proof: Take 25% off anything with promo code SAVE.
- First Aid Beauty: 30% off site wide using promo code CYBER.
- It Cosmetics: Take 30% off everything in your cart.
- Kiehl's: Save 30% off site wide.
- Kopari: Take 30% off your cart with no code needed.
- Lancome: Everything on their website is 30% off.
- Laura Mercier: Everything is 30% off for members (free to join)
- Murad: Save 30% on all items with code CYBER2026.
- Patrick Ta: Everything online is 20% off.
- Paula's Choice: Save 30% site wide with code CYBER26.
- Youth to the People: Enjoy 30% off every item.
- Dedcool: 25% off all scents.
Don't know what to buy?
What they're saying:
Don't know what to buy? Consumer reporter Steve Noviello once again helps you shop for everyone on your list. From toys to tech and more, he looks at the items that are sure to be a hit this holiday season.
Here's some of FOX 4’s favorites that are on sale now:
OURA Ring 5
OURA Ring 5 Smart Ring
SAVE $100 - The discreet and thin Oura Ring 5 isn’t a report card—it’s a living, breathing conversation with your body. Instead of drowning you in generic data, it creates a personal experience based on your own physiology, recognizing the difference between activities that may look similar on paper and offering customized recommendations for what your body is ready to take on each day. That’s body literacy: not just tracking more but understanding yourself better. | Buy It
JBL PartyBox On-The-Go Essential
JBL PartyBox On-The-Go Essential
SAVE $130 - The model here is the JBL PartyBox On-The-Go Essential—and it is basically a party in a box. With 100 watts of sound, a synchronized light show, Bluetooth streaming, a wireless microphone, guitar input and up to six hours of battery life, it’s ready to turn any gathering into an event. | Buy It
Shark AquaReach Mop and Vacuum
Shark AquaReach Mop and Vacuum
SAVE $100 - Holiday guests have a way of finding every crumb, spill and mysterious mark in the house. Shark’s AquaReach tackles wet and dry messes with an extendable wand designed to clean beyond the floor—including baseboards, cabinet fronts, and windowsills. | Buy It
Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights 2 Pro
Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights 2 Pro
SAVE $240 - Forget putting up holiday lights every year—these are designed to stay up all year long. The new dual-layer system creates two colors from a single light, with app control, AI-generated scenes, music sync and weather-resistant construction for holidays, parties or everyday curb appeal. | Buy It
RISION Thermal Camera
RISION Thermal Imager
SAVE $100 - He may not know he needs a thermal imager—but once he has one, he’ll find plenty to investigate. This compact RISION camera connects to his device to reveal heat signatures, making it useful for spotting drafts, checking equipment, exploring outdoors or simply seeing the world in a completely different way. | Buy It
Shark CryoGlow LED Face Mask
Ninja CryoGlow Anti-Aging Face Mask
SAVE $50 - This is the kind of beauty gadget that makes you feel like you’re living in the future. The Shark CryoGlow combines LED light therapy with cooling technology in a hands-free mask designed to support a brighter, smoother-looking complexion from home. It’s no wonder you can’t stop seeing it on your scroll. | Buy It
MORE: Steve Noviello's Holiday Gift Guide
The Source: Please note that promotions are subject to change without notice. Information current as of Nov. 20.