Teen in critical condition after near-drowning at Joe Pool Lake
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - The Grand Prairie Fire Department rescued a teen at Joe Pool lake this week who nearly drowned, and remains in the hospital.
What we know:
On Wednesday at approximately 5:45 p.m., the Grand Prairie Fire Department responded to a report of a possible drowning at Joe Pool Lake.
Witnesses reported they saw a 15-year-old male swimming near the beach area who did not resurface.
The Grand Prairie Public Safety Dive Team conducted a search and rescue operation and located the swimmer.
He was then transported to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
The swimmer was not wearing a life vest.
What we don't know:
We don't know the condition of the swimmer.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Grand Prairie Fire Department.