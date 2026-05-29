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Teen in critical condition after near-drowning at Joe Pool Lake

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Published  May 29, 2026 10:11 PM CDT
Grand Prairie
FOX 4

The Brief

    • A teenager is in critical condition after nearly drowning at Joe Pool Lake this week.
    • The Grand Prairie Fire Department rescued the individual after he did not resurface after swimming in the lake on Wednesday.
    • The swimmer was reportedly not wearing a life vest.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - The Grand Prairie Fire Department rescued a teen at Joe Pool lake this week who nearly drowned, and remains in the hospital.

What we know:

On Wednesday at approximately 5:45 p.m., the Grand Prairie Fire Department responded to a report of a possible drowning at Joe Pool Lake.

Witnesses reported they saw a 15-year-old male swimming near the beach area who did not resurface.

The Grand Prairie Public Safety Dive Team conducted a search and rescue operation and located the swimmer.

He was then transported to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The swimmer was not wearing a life vest.

What we don't know:

We don't know the condition of the swimmer.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Grand Prairie Fire Department.

Grand PrairieCrime and Public Safety