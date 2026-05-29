Teen in critical condition after near-drowning at Joe Pool Lake

The Brief A teenager is in critical condition after nearly drowning at Joe Pool Lake this week. The Grand Prairie Fire Department rescued the individual after he did not resurface after swimming in the lake on Wednesday. The swimmer was reportedly not wearing a life vest.



The Grand Prairie Fire Department rescued a teen at Joe Pool lake this week who nearly drowned, and remains in the hospital.

What we know:

On Wednesday at approximately 5:45 p.m., the Grand Prairie Fire Department responded to a report of a possible drowning at Joe Pool Lake.

Witnesses reported they saw a 15-year-old male swimming near the beach area who did not resurface.

The Grand Prairie Public Safety Dive Team conducted a search and rescue operation and located the swimmer.

He was then transported to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The swimmer was not wearing a life vest.

What we don't know:

We don't know the condition of the swimmer.