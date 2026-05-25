Suspect arrested after Fort Worth highway shooting leaves teenager unlikely to survive

The Brief Fort Worth Police have arrested 41-year-old Jose Camargo Madrigal in connection to a shooting in southern Fort Worth on May 23. An arrest warrant obtained by FOX 4 states Camargo Madrigal fired a pistol into the victim's vehicle after a traffic collision near Mansfield Highway and Seminary Drive. A 17-year-old victim was shot in the head and is no longer exhibiting brain activity, and is not expected to survive.



An arrest warrant affidavit reveals key details about the Saturday shooting on Mansfield Highway that left a juvenile victim unlikely to survive.

Mansfield Highway shooting

Jose Camargo Madrigal, 41

Fort Worth Police have arrested Jose Camargo Madrigal and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

An arrest affidavit states that on Saturday, May 23, Camargo Madrigal's vehicle and another vehicle were involved in a collision on Mansfield Highway.

The two vehicles stopped at a red light near Mansfield Highway and Seminary Drive, where Camargo Madrigal allegedly began firing into the victim's vehicle before fleeing.

A 17-year-old was shot in the head and is no longer exhibiting brain activity, and is not expected to survive.

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Police identified Camargo Madrigal as the suspect and found his vehicle parked in the backyard of a nearby residence. A car that later left the residence ran a stop sign, and police found Camargo Madrigal in the backseat after pulling the vehicle over.

Camargo Madrigal told police he and his family were driving to pick up baby formula, and his son was with him in the car at the time of the shooting.

The firearm used was later recovered at the suspect's residence.