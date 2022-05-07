Teen crashes into Dallas apartment, gas line after being fatally shot

article

Police said a 19-year-old crashed into an apartment building and gas line Friday night after being fatally shot.

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m., at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of N. Masters.

Responding officers found Andrew Patterson had been shot while, causing him to crash his vehicle into two cars in the parking lot, a gas line, and then ultimately into the apartment building.

Patterson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers also found a juvenile suspect, who was bleeding after being shot, on the other side of the apartment complex. He was taken to a local hospital. His condition was not released.

Police said they believe the motive for this shooting was drug-related.

An emergency team from Atmos turned off the gas.