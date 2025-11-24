Teen arrested for shooting DoorDash driver in Mesquite

The Brief A 17-year-old suspect, Ledavion Sockwell, has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a DoorDash driver in Mesquite last month. The victim, Manuel Gonzales, a 29-year-old father of three, was shot five times after a dispute over a required delivery pin code. Police have not yet announced what specific charges the suspect will face or released his mugshot.



Nearly a month after a DoorDash driver was shot multiple times while making a delivery in Mesquite, police say a 17-year-old suspect is now in custody.

Manuel Gonzales recovers in the hospital after being shot while delivering a food order in Mesquite.

Mesquite DoorDash Driver Shot

Teen arrested in connection to shooting

What's new:

Mesquite police confirmed Monday that 17-year-old Ledavion Sockwell was arrested on Monday afternoon in connection with the October 27 shooting. Officers said he was taken into custody about four miles from where the incident happened.

Sockwell is in the process of being booked into the Dallas County Jail. His mugshot has not yet been released, and police have not announced what charges he will face.

Investigators said Sockwell ran from the scene on foot after the shooting, which happened just after midnight near Birch Bend.

When contacted Monday, the victim, Manuel Gonzales, and his wife said they had not yet been informed of the arrest and planned to make a statement later, after speaking with Mesquite police.

October shooting

The backstory:

Manuel Gonzales was shot five times while delivering food to a home on Birch Bend in Mesquite on Oct. 26.

He told FOX 4 there was a dispute over a required delivery pin code, and shortly after, a male came outside of the home and shot him.

"There was no more than 30 to 40 seconds before they started shooting," Gonzales said in an interview. "It’s been almost a month. When they asked me who did it, I told them. As I was being carried by EMS, I said the person who shot me was in that house."

The 29-year-old father of three was shot in his arm, both legs, and stomach. Another bullet clipped his chin.

He went home last week after spending nearly a month in the hospital.

What's next:

Authorities have not said how Sockwell may be connected to the home where the delivery was made or what led to the shooting.

Once Sockwell is booked, police are expected to release the arrest affidavit, which could provide additional details about the motive and circumstances of the case.