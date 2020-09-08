Teen arrested for shooting death of 15-year-old boy in Deep Ellum
DALLAS - The man Dallas police believe is responsible for murdering a 15-year-old boy in Deep Ellum is in custody.
Shamar Anderson, 19, is charged with capital murder.
Investigators say he opened fire on a group of people on Elm Street in Deep Ellum on August 28.
Four victims were treated for non-life threatening injuries but a 15-year-old was critically hurt and died at the hospital.
Dallas police have not released a motive for the shooting.
