Teen arrested for allegedly groping Grapevine woman

A traffic stop led Grapevine police to the arrest of a teen accused of sexual assault.

Police said 17-year-old Antony Gonzalez-Acosta confessed to groping a woman outside of her apartment Sunday night.

Surveillance video showed a person wearing a gray hoodie attack the woman.

Grapevine police said neighbors recognized Gonzalez-Acosta from the footage.

The same gray hoodie was in his vehicle when he was stopped Monday, police said.