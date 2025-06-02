Teen arrested in Arlington double homicide linked to "high-risk transaction"

article

The Brief Arlington Police arrested 19-year-old Xavier Weddington for capital murder in connection with a double homicide on May 29. The victims, brothers Jason and Bryan Cuevas, were found shot at an apartment complex and later died. Investigators believe the shooting occurred during a "high-risk transaction" between Weddington and the Cuevas brothers.



The Arlington Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a double homicide that occurred on May 29 at an Arlington apartment complex.

What we know:

Arlington Police Department Homicide Detectives obtained a warrant for the arrest of 19-year-old Xavier Weddington on one count of capital murder.

On May 30, 2025, members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force located Weddington in Grand Prairie and took him into custody without incident.

Following an investigation, Weddington was booked into the Arlington City Jail and has since been transferred to the Tarrant County Jail.

The backstory:

On Thursday, May 29, 2025, at approximately 5:11 p.m., Arlington police responded to a call at the Paddock on Park Row Apartment complex, where they found 17-year-old Jason Cuevas and his brother, 21-year-old Bryan Cuevas, outside one of the buildings with gunshot wounds.

They were both transported to an area hospital where they were later pronounced deceased from their injuries.

At approximately 5:32 p.m., 911 Dispatch received a call that a man, who was later identified as Weddington, had been shot in the leg.

Officers responded to his location in the 2500 block of Sherry Street, which is approximately 3.7 miles away from the crime scene.

Weddington told officers he left the Paddock on Park Row Apartments and was walking to a relative’s home when an unknown suspect began shooting at him from a vehicle.

Due to inconsistencies in his story and the vague responses he gave to their questions, officers suspected Weddington may not be telling the truth.

A witness at the apartment complex later came forward and confirmed their suspicions. The witness told detectives they saw the shooting occur and recognized the shooter as Weddington.

The same witness successfully identified him in a photo lineup.

Detectives learned that Weddington regularly stays at a nearby apartment. They also confirmed that a friend of his picked him up from the crime scene that afternoon and drove him to the location on Sherry Street, which is consistent with the timeline.

Dig deeper:

Investigators believe the Cuevas brothers arranged to meet with Weddington at the apartment complex to complete a high-risk transaction that ultimately went south.

Multiple firearms were recovered at the crime scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.