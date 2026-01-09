Teen arrested after string of holiday vehicle arsons in Fort Worth

article

The Brief Fort Worth authorities arrested a 17-year-old suspected serial arsonist after five car fires. Investigators linked the fires using neighborhood surveillance videos across South Fort Worth. Officials say the suspect is expected to be prosecuted as an adult, ending weeks of fear.



Fort Worth fire and police investigators say the arsonist who was terrorizing South Fort Worth is now off the street.

Five car fires were torched between Christmas Eve and New Year's Day.

Fort Worth car arson arrest

The latest:

Fort Worth's chief fire investigator says nabbing the suspect was challenging with no license plate to help identify him, but eventually they managed to track his path through a series of videos from different neighbors.

Investigators arrested 17-year-old Evan Banda just before 6 a.m. Thursday at his home.

Though the suspect is 17, Jones says he is expected to be prosecuted as an adult.

Fort Worth officials weigh in

Fort Worth Police Chief Eddie Garcia says fire and police investigators worked non-stop to catch the serial arsonist who was striking fear in South Fort Worth.

What they're saying:

"When individuals are taking part in these types of crimes, they will escalate to something at some point. It's imperative to be proactive, be vigilant," Garcia said.

Investigators say the five fires between Christmas Eve and New Year's Day all happened overnight between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m.

"Surveillance began in the area of the suspect's residence this Wednesday at approximately 11:40 p.m. Once we confirmed the suspect was inside the location, we requested assistance for the SWAT team to safely execute a warrant," Garcia said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Fort Worth vehicle arson | Credit: Sierra Ramirez

The communities were near Fox Run Park. Each home was less than a mile and a half from the suspect's house.

"Officers breached the residence and immediately had the suspect in view. The suspect was then instructed to walk away from the residence and toward officers and was taken into custody without incident," Garcia said.

Chief fire investigator, battalion chief David Jones, said all but one of the fires began at a corner lot. They were all parked on the curb, away from the view of homes.

Suspect off the street

Michelle Barrera was one of the victims. Her son's car caught fire just after midnight Dec. 28.

"My husband and my son-in-law were in the garage, and they saw a fire through the window. And I heard a big bang," Barrera said.

Jones says the five fires followed a similar pattern.

"The windows were broken out, they were all entered the same way. The fire was started in the interior compartment using the same type of ignitable liquid," the chief said.

Garcia says he is thankful Fort Worth residents can sleep easier tonight.

"We will always work together to ensure that we stop that fear and that we bring suspects to justice," said Garcia.