Ted Cruz leads Colin Allred by 1 percentage point, new poll shows

A new poll shows a tightening race between Ted Cruz and Colin Allred for Texas' US Senate seat.

Cruz leads Allred by just over one percentage point, 48.3 percent to 46.8 percent, according to the poll from Emerson College Polling.

The poll was conducted on Oct. 18-21 spoke to 815 likely voters and had a margin of error of 3.4 percentage points.

About five percent of respondents said they were still undecided about the race.

A September poll from Emerson showed Cruz with a 4-point lead.

At the same time, Wednesday's poll showed Donald Trump extending his lead over Kamala Harris in the state from 5 points to 7 points.

The Cruz-Allred race has caught national attention.

Related article

Democrats see the race as one of their best chances to flip a seat in the US Senate.

Allred will join Vice President Kamala Harris for a rally in Houston on Friday.

More than $130 million has been raised between the two candidates since the start of the race.

Polling has consistently shown Cruz ahead of Allred by about 3-5 points.

Early voting runs through Nov. 1.

Election day is Nov. 5.