TEA, medical experts release guidelines for reopening Texas schools

The Texas Education Agency is expected to release guidelines on Tuesday for reopening schools in the fall.

Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott told state lawmakers that schools would reopen in August for in-person classes.

School districts will not be required to mandate that students wear masks or test them for COVID-19 symptoms. Districts will also be allowed to offer alternative options for families that don't yet feel safe in a classroom, the governor said.

The TEA said Tuesday’s announcement will be comprehensive and give much control to local districts.

Meanwhile, the doctors at Cook Children’s issued their own recommendations for students returning to schools because of the high volume of questions they’ve been getting from parents.

The recommendations are broken down into three categories for areas with minimal, moderate and substantial numbers of COVID-19 cases.

They include things like health education, enhanced daily cleaning, procedures for school nurses who must evaluate sick children, changes to the classroom and lunchroom environments, limitations on sporting events and increased support for students’ emotional and mental health.

Doctors from Cook Children’s support the idea of requiring students, teachers and staff to wear face coverings.

“We want children to wear masks, but we also understand that’s going to be difficult for little kids,” said Dr. Marc Mazade. “They may not understand why they are wearing masks, and it may cause problems for them emotionally. In those cases, we are asking for teachers and other adults around these children to take the proper precaution to protect younger children.”

They also believe that in areas where there is a substantial amount of COVID-19 cases, students should eat lunch in their classrooms or outside unless the cafeteria is large enough to allow for social distancing.

Choir and band practice should be suspended when there is an outbreak of the virus, student athletes should wear face coverings and tickets to sporting events should be limited to just immediate family members to allow for social distancing, the doctors suggest.

Cook Children’s does not recommend that schools try to reduce the number of students in a classroom by having students attend classes on alternating days or that the school calendar be modified because of the financial hardship it puts on parents and could lead to more unsupervised teenagers engaging in high-risk social behaviors.

Instead, distance learning should be an option for students with high-risk health conditions and those who are in quarantine. Schools should also come up with a plan for an abrupt return to distance learning in the event of an outbreak.

The doctors suggest schools act as if there were a substantial amount of cases for the first 24 days of school and after all major travel holidays and breaks.

Dr. Mazade said that while the number of children being hospitalized due to COVID-19 remains low and the virus doesn’t seem to affect kids as severely, doctors have found a “significant” number of children shedding the virus asymptomatically.

“As feared, some children who have no symptoms are testing positive for COVID-19. That shows us that children with no symptoms have COVID-19 in our community and infection can spread unknowingly from person to person. We are urging everyone to continue to take precautions to keep everyone safe” he said.

Last, Cook Children’s wants schools to really focus on students’ mental and emotional health, as well as hunger.

“As we begin to look at these issues that students may face, we begin to focus on more than the spread of the virus,” Dr. Mazade said. “One of the concerns that came up was making sure we were screening kids for new problems such as starvation and hunger. We don’t know who all are dealing with these issues right now. The kid next door may not get enough to eat any longer. We want to think about screening for depression, too. We added those things to the document because it’s important to be proactive because the stresses are new, different, and so widespread.”