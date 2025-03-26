TCU’s Hailey Van Lith opens up about her battle with depression

The Brief Fans cheered as the TCU women's basketball team left for Alabama today to play in the Sweet 16 for the first time. It has been quite a journey for the team. Along the way, star player Hailey Van Lith revealed her personal battle with depression and suicidal thoughts. It's an emotional issue that she said she was ready to make public, hoping it would help others.



One of the star players on the TCU women’s basketball team is sharing a very personal and emotional story as her team heads to Alabama to play in the Sweet 16.

It’s a story Hailey Van Lith wanted to make public.

Depression and Suicidal Thoughts

FORT WORTH, TX- MARCH 23: Hailey Van Lith #10 of the TCU Horned Frogs celebrates against the Louisville Cardinals late in the second half of a Second Round game of the women's NCAA basketball tournament at Schollmaier Arena on March 23, 2025 in Fort Expand

What we know:

This is the first time TCU’s women have been in the Sweet 16.

But the buzz about the team’s success isn’t all that made the news this week. There was also a valuable moment Van Lith shared moments after winning in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

With her team in the spotlight, she opened up about her battle with depression and suicidal thoughts.

"That’s what I mean. When I speak on suffering and pain, it’s like I didn’t even want to live. So, like, to come from that to this is incredible," she told reporters.

The conversation continued in the locker room.

"When I was younger and in college, I was suicidal. I was heavily medicated. And I felt trapped in. And I did it. And you would never know because I was having a ton of success on the court. But internally and in life in general, like I, I was ready to be done," Van Lith said.

Getting Help

Dig deeper:

Before the Lady Horned Frogs’ big sendoff for the Sweet 16, Van Lith said the turning point for her was the death of Katie Meyer, a soccer player at Stanford who took her own life.

"When I decided I needed to get help and get serious is when I saw the story of the Stanford goalie who committed suicide. My parents were scared, my family was scared, my best friend was scared, you just know more people are going through it than are willing to talk about it," she said.

Van Lith credited the culture at TCU and getting a sports psychologist.

TCU has a sports psychologist on staff who specifically aids the teams.

What they're saying:

TCU Coach Mark Campbell talked about Van Lith’s courage.

"Hailey is impacting lives that we will never know because of the platform that she has and who she is. More proud of that and her testimony, that’s more powerful than any game we’ve won," he said.

"I accepted God’s challenge of sharing it, and now I need to walk in it, and I am glad it has helped people. That is the whole point," Van Lith added.

TCU’s 1st Sweet 16 Appearance

What's next:

The TCU women’s basketball team is headed to the Sweet 16 for the first time in the school’s history.

TCU will now face the No. 3 seed Notre Dame for a chance to play in the Elite Eight.

The game is Saturday at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.