TCU women’s basketball wins first Big 12 Championship in school history

The TCU women’s basketball team made history Sunday night, winning its first-ever Big 12 Championship with a 64-59 victory over No. 2 seed Baylor.

It was the Horned Frogs’ first appearance in the conference title game, and they delivered in dramatic fashion at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

Game Recap

Dig deeper:

Tournament MVP Haley Van Lith led TCU with 20 points, including a crucial shot with 48 seconds remaining that helped secure the win.

Historic milestone

The championship marks TCU’s first conference tournament title in 20 years.

The Horned Frogs entered the season with a 37-game losing streak against Baylor but managed to beat the Bears three times this season—the first team to do so in 18 years.

Haley Van Lith after Big 12 championship game.

What they're saying:

"We’re just so willing to play with each other. The chemistry we have wins games in these tight moments. I couldn’t be more proud," Van Lith said.

What's next:

Both TCU and Baylor are expected to host opening-round games in the NCAA tournament on March 19.