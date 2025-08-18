TCU and UT Arlington see historic student enrollment as fall semester begins

The Brief Several North Texas colleges, including TCU and UT Arlington, began their fall 2025 semester today. Both universities are reporting a record-breaking number of new students, with TCU welcoming its largest-ever incoming class. UT Arlington is also on track to achieve its highest first-year student retention rate.



A new semester began today at several North Texas college campuses.

Both Texas Christian University and UT Arlington welcomed record-breaking incoming freshman classes.

Local perspective:

First day at TCU

Freebies on the first day as TCU kicks off the 2025 Fall semester with excitement over record-breaking numbers.

With freshly pressed buttons to celebrate, the campus welcomes more than 13,000 students, including 2,700 first-year students.

It’s the largest incoming class in the university’s history.

"It’s a bit nerve-racking and overwhelming and a little scary, but overall, very exciting," said TCU Sophomore, Lizbeth Arteja.

Lots to smile about as TCU students. According to the Princeton Review, the school is home to the happiest students for the second year.

"Everybody’s excited. They’ve got new outfits, new haircuts and new looks. It’s a good time, good time," said TCU Head Basketball Coach, Jamie Dixon.

First day at UTA

In Arlington, University of Texas Arlington officials are also brimming with excitement and optimism. Unofficial numbers show more than 5,000 students are incoming.

Making the university on track for its highest first-year retention rate, meaning the students who choose to come are also choosing to stay.